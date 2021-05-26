Ravin Gandhi on Directing "100 Days to Live"

How were you able to simultaneously run your business and finish the film in the time it took?

I built a very good management team who runs our company day to day, so I am not bogged down in minutia. One of the biggest decisions I had to make was when to shoot the film, based on what we had going on with clients, and knowing that I would not be missed for a few weeks. Also, I used the same plan as it related to editing the movie. Not micromanaging is so important, both as an entrepreneur as well as a director. You have to hire people smarter than you and let them make your enterprise (i.e. the company or the film), better.

As I followed the characters of the story on the screen, there were some chilling moments where I wanted to cover my eyes. Especially since I recognized some of the locations. When you were a boy did you like movies about things that went bump in the night?

Definitely! I remember watching both “The Exorcist” and “The Shining” when I was probably 9 or 10 years old, which is clearly way too young. But, there is an important reason that after we cover our eyes, we peek - being scared is thrilling and that’s why this genre will never die. I love movies that have tension from the first minute, and that never let up.

What do you want the audience to feel about “100 Days To Live”?

The main takeaway from the film for viewers is that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Don’t give up, no matter how bleak things seem.

What was your experience in getting a distributor?

It’s very hard, and anyone who says it’s easy isn’t telling the truth (or they have big stars and big budgets – of which we had neither). It’s an endless series of pitches and rejections, and takes so much time and effort to get through the grind. But like anything worth doing, if you push hard enough you will end up appreciating it more once it happens. Just don’t give up. I was amazed when we hit the top 10 on Apple TV upon release without any marketing, and then when Amazon picked up the movie.