Animation Is Slow Motion: Pablo Berger on Robot Dreams

When it comes to portraying the specific eighties timeframe of New York, you evoke nostalgia without overemphasizing nostalgia itself. You see things like Kim's Video throughout; everybody's got that '80s wardrobe. Did you have a list from your experience that you ensured the animators considered?

Well, the thing is that my closest collaborator, Yuko Harami, was in charge of locations, research, and music editing and is also my life partner. We made four films together and lived in New York for ten years. We were the oldest of the team, and we were the New Yorkers. So, her input or information was definitely very important. So we had photo books, films, and our own photographs, but especially we had our own memories, so we were like the final approval if something was correct or not. And as you said, it was very important to not be too over the top because sometimes, when you make an eighties film, it seems too obvious. So we had to find this level of that. It felt like a time capsule, and we are very proud of how we represented New York in the eighties. I have lived in the East Village for ten years. Even the house that Dog lives in was our last house in New York. It was the same address: 13th Street between Avenue A and B. That was my last apartment.

And now it's expensive!

Now, oh yeah. Oh, that's the biggest change. I was paying $700. I left New York in 1999, and it was $700, $725 for a one-bedroom. Nowadays, you gotta multiply that by five, at least.

Because you don't see that many 2D animated films these days within the landscape of animated cinema, was it always like an uphill battle to ensure this would be a 2D feature from day one?

Yeah, we never thought about making it 3D. And the thing is that when I was a kid, I grew up watching hand-drawn films in the sixties and the seventies. When I met Sarah, I said, "I love your comic book, and I want to make kind of a film that makes it feel like a comic book itself." So it had to be 2D. But also I think that if you want to make something new, you have to look to the past. I still think 2D is excellent for representing human emotion because there's something imperfect about the 2D drawings that connects more with our brains. There are many great 3D films that I like, but sometimes 3D is too perfect, too precise too. However, imperfection helped to create more emotional performances of the characters that appear in the film.

Given that you are already proficient in silent filmmaking, were there any difficulties in translating the live-action style to animation through your voice?

Well, it was a very natural process. I had an animation director inside of me. I think all my previous films, in a way, could have been made almost in animation. The thing is that because of all my films, I always spend one year on the storyboard. So, I always make the film in my head before I make it, and I'm very patient. So, I was scared when I started the process of making “Robot Dreams.” But very early on, I felt like, "Oh yeah, I was made for this." I also like to work with animation; the animators like the actors.