Owning Your Faults: Kris Rey and Gillian Jacobs on I Used to Go Here

Gillian Jacobs (GJ): The script felt grounded in real life but also slightly absurd in the way that life can get slightly absurd with some of the misadventures that the characters embark on together. Kris is so skilled at portraying the little humiliations of life and the painful, awkward moments that are horrible for you but also funny for an audience. I like small details, such as how Kate is fixated on how bad the cover for her book is, and can’t let it go. That felt very real. I’ve talked to a lot of friends who are authors who felt similarly and were so upset about their book cover that they couldn’t stop bringing it up to people who don’t really care. [laughs] My character felt like a person I knew who just happened to be in slightly extreme circumstances that are really funny.

One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen was Gillian’s impression of Gena Rowlands as an umpire in Mike Birbiglia’s 2016 gem, “Don’t Think Twice,” and many of Kris’ early films have earned comparisons to Rowlands’ collaborations with John Cassavetes, which share a documentary-level authenticity.

GJ: This is so funny that you say this because I did an interview earlier today where I was asked what type of movies I wanted to make, and I said, “Anything with Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes.” I honestly don’t remember whether it was my idea to do that impression, but I do remember that Mike originally had at least one impression that I knew I couldn’t do in “Don’t Think Twice.” Gena Rowlands is absolutely a huge inspiration to me.

KR: Cassavetes was also a huge influence on me, especially in the way that I started making films. Even though this film had a much bigger cast and crew than some of my earlier work—and certainly Cassavetes’ work—it did feel small. I think that the atmosphere and the vibe of having a small family is what people felt on the set. I actually love production precisely because of that closeness. I made an effort to take that with me to this movie, and I think I succeeded.

GJ: It’s true. People always say that a film set is like a family, but I feel like this set was the best embodiment of that I have seen. It’s funny because I don’t live in Chicago, so in some ways, I was an outsider stepping into this family. A lot of the cast, and the crew especially, have worked together many times, so they have a lot of history, and I found that really inspiring to see. You hear about this sort of family dynamic on sets all the time, but it was on this set where I really saw it in action for the first time.