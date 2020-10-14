Never Make Rules: Director Rachel Talalay on A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

I love the look of the film. There can't be anything more fun for a costume designer than a Halloween story and you were working with one of my favorites, Carrie Grace.

I love Carrie and I pulled really hard to have her on it because I had worked with her on "Doom Patrol," and I just thought she was so visionary on "Doom Patrol" and got so many elements. I felt incredibly lucky to be able to bring her up to do this. It's always a challenge with the kids to find a look where they don't feel too much like "this is for this person and this is for that person," and they have their own personalities without feeling like you’re just trying too hard. I always felt that Carrie had a really nice eye for that balance but of course the real fun of the costumes was the Grand Guignol and the Cat Lady so that’s really where Carrie got to excel.

And the Ice Queen costume!

And the Ice Queen costume! We had two Halloween parties. We had the kids' party and we had the adult Halloween party and we had the third set of Halloween costumes for the townspeople. All of those were custom made. You don't see it very well in the movie but the bubble dress for the girl who is flirting with Tommy is a fantastic, fantastic look.

The costumes are really fun but they are really character-revealing. For example, there is a line of dialogue at about how "the basic girl wears the cat costume" so it couldn't be too cute. I thought she carried that off just exactly right.

Yes, so many details, so many details. There’s such openness to Carrie, which is so great. We went to a really small Comic-Con up here to get ideas for some of the home-made costumes within that party and I love that.

Tell me about the production design because that was just a knockout; every different space we were in was so imaginative.

Our production designer David Brisbin did an incredible job. The hardest was of course the Grand Guignol’s lair. He and I both come from this world where you don’t just design a space—it has to be a functional space. It has to make sense for what we’re doing and to expand on the whole storyline. So, his lair was underneath this gas plant. That wasn't in the script, but our idea was that the Grand Guignol’s lair is underneath this gas plant because that’s how he gets the gases he needs to extract nightmares. That all came from David and then the design came out of that.