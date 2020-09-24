Miranda July on Kajillionaire, Instagram Filmmaking, Creativity and More

The film comes in a year in which July’s overall career has been celebrated. This past April, her 2005 directorial debut “Me and You and Everyone We Know” was indoctrinated into the Criterion Collection; in the same month, Prestel released an extensive book documenting all of July’s art pieces across different mediums. Even during quarantine, July was busy collaborating with her Instagram followers to make the short film project “Jopie.”



RogerEbert.com spoke to July about her life of creativity, the outsiders in the film, what she’d tell her 2005 self, and more.

I wanted to ask you questions in general about creativity. I’ve always wondered, are you ever afraid of not having ideas?

Yeah, totally. That is the big fear [laughs]. I sort of coax myself down from that tree with various techniques that I’ve honed over the years because it’s just the most paralyzing thought, right? But yeah, that continues to be a large part of the work. Just sort of, often sitting with not knowing what comes next.

Can you share any techniques that help you break out of that fear?

I just have to say the really dumb, obvious thing, which is that the internet doesn’t help. The hardest part is often just beginning, and the whole goal of the internet is to just keep you in it. I do put my phone in a timed lock box, you can find those online, they’re really handy. And then I use Freedom for Mac, on the computer itself. And then I always sort of try to be gentle with myself. I’m a real taskmaster, so I have to be conscious of that. And if I am having trouble, I’ll be sort of like, “What would be pleasurable? Do you want to take a walk? Do you want to walk to get something nice to put in your mouth?” To actually be kind. Because the truth is that no one is going to have a good idea with a gun to their head, and we do that to ourselves again and again, and it’s ridiculous.