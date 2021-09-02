Learning to Lead with Empathy: Max Borenstein on Worth

Was Ken an easier character to figure out tone wise because of the source material? Or did it make him more challenging? I'm fascinated by his tricky growth, and his imperfections.

I think it’s a daunting character for a few reasons. It would have made my life easier as a writer had Ken been a heroic figure, who was saving the day in an Erin Brockovich like way. That’s the story that I think if you watch a trailer or read a logline, that’s what you imagine the story would be. And obviously that’s not the truth. He’s not a villain, but at the same time, the situation is not one that required an Erin Brockovich, it was a complicated situation with no easy villains and no easy heroes. Certainly, the villains, it all happens on camera, it happens before the story starts. But Ken and his team, are doing their work to come in out of a patriotic civic duty, trying to do what they are capable of to help, and in this case because of their expertise, that’s helping to administer this particular law. And whether the law was a good thing or bad thing or somewhere in between, it was flawed but necessary and certainly well-intentioned by Congress. It’s a messy, complicated, nuanced thing. And for the families dealing with the aftermath of 9/11, their problems with Ken and the funds of 9/11 were never as simple as them being evil. It was always a subtler thing.

As a character, what I latched onto about Ken, and what I think Ken would tell you, is that the most significant spark of change that he underwent during the fund was a matter of learning to lead with empathy. He was a kind of lawyer who by temperament and training was relatively calculating and capable of hiding his emotions from the efficacy and pragmatism of what he was doing. But in this particular case the moment was so raw and recent, and these families had barely, they had no chance to grieve and mourn before they went to pragmatics about how much money and to whom etc., because it was happening weeks after, before the fires were cold and bodies were found, in certain cases. And so, Ken discovered as I think Camille seemed to know it from the get-go, that in order to succeed in his administration of the fund, it wouldn’t be a matter of the practicality but rather connecting it with empathy, and that the bedside manner that he never had was going to be the most essential component to make these people feel heard.

Class pays an important part of it. When coming together?

Class is an enormous part of this, and in America in general. We have this mandated law that the money be divvied by differently for each survivor. And you had a situation where it was the most variation between some of the highest incomes ever in the world on Wall Street and window washers and janitorial staff. The discrepancy in class between the wealthiest and the poorest was extraordinary, but Ken couldn’t say “we’re gonna give the same amount to everybody,” because that was what the law mandated. It was essentially an impossible scenario where he had to go tell people that this is what you are getting, this is what the other person getting. It was a matter of what that would feel like that your spouse, child, or loved one was worth less in the eyes of the government than someone else. Which is horrific. Ken had to employ some kind of calculus and not alienate or add insult to injury.