Lyndall Hobbs Has Mixed Feelings about Back to the Beach

Frankie, for you of tender years, was a teen idol with five top 10 hits, including two No. 1s. Annette was first-generation Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club.” They were first paired in “Beach Party” and quickly established themselves as a screen couple whose sunny chemistry made them their generation’s Tracy and Hepburn as well as unlikely Southern California icons (Frankie was a dark-haired Philadelphia native).

In “Back to the Beach,” Frankie and Annette are middle-aged, married and living in Ohio. Frankie is a stressed-out, high-strung car salesman. The self-described “corniest couple in the world” are in a rut. They take a detour on their Hawaiian family vacation to visit their daughter (Lori Laughlin) in Malibu. Times have changed: She is living with a surfer and mohawked punks are taking over their former beach. But some things stay the same: Surf guitar god Dick Dale (who was in the original “Beach Party”) is still rocking the kid hangouts, and romantic jealousy and misunderstandings (in the form of “bad girl” Connie Stevens) threaten to split Frankie and Annette. Seems like old times.

The pleasures of “Back to the Beach” are boundless. Damien Slade steals every scene as Frankie and Annette’s needling punk wannabe son. The film is peppered with cameos by 1960sTV icons, including Bob Denver and Alan Hale, Jr. (“Gilligan’s Island”), Tony Dow, Jerry Mathers and Barbara Billingsley (“Leave it to Beaver”), Don Adams (“Get Smart”) and Edd “Kookie” Byrnes (“77 Sunset Strip”). A pre-Trial of the Century O.J. Simpson sends up his Hertz TV commercials.

The musical numbers are the absolute utmost. Pee-Wee Herman drops in to perform “Surfin’ Bird,” because why not, but the highlight is “Jamaica Ska,” performed by Annette and Fishbone. This is what OMG looked like in 1987.

“Back to the Beach” made only a little splash at the box office; it opened against “The Living Daylights,” which introduced Timothy Dalton as James Bond. But 35 years later, 80s nostalgia has “Back to the Beach” riding a new wave of cult fandom. It also serves as a poignant valentine to Funicello, who kept from the cast that she had been diagnosed with MS. She died in 2013 at the age of 70.

“Back to the Beach” was Hobbs’ directorial debut. An Australian native with music videos and an “SNL” short to her credit, she was unfamiliar with the “Beach Party” franchise. But she managed to create what Ebert hailed as “a quirky little gem filled with good music, a lot of laughs and proof that Annette still knows how to make a polka-dot dress seem ageless.”