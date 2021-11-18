Listening as an Action: Mike Mills on C'mon C'mon

These documentary scenes are cut in-between Mills’ narrative about Johnny (Phoenix) and his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman, described by Mills as a “fireball”) growing together, hanging out, getting on each other's nerves, sharing certain frustrations about life. Both of them are kind of making it up as they go along, in a journey that takes them to different cities where Johnny is recording for his series. Johnny’s mother Viv (Gaby Hoffmann) meanwhile tends to her ex-husband Paul (Scoot McNairy) and his mental health issues, while offering Johnny a lifeline of hard-worn, emotional intelligence, not just about being a parental figure but about being a person.

“C’mon C’mon” was shot in black-and-white, as Mills sees the film as “a fable interwoven with documentary qualities … it’s intimate, but it also gives you more elbow room, pulling the characters out of time.” The film’s calm nature, and its constant sensitivity toward the emotions of its people—scripted and non-scripted—is of its own feeling. It's cinematic, timeless, and wise all at once.

Mills spoke with RogerEbert.com about collaborating with his actors, what he learned about being human from Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffmann, a big question asked throughout his filmography, and more.

How are you doing Mike? I’m stoked to be talking to you today.

Did you say stoked? That’s rad, I’m from California so I know all about stoked. [laughs] I’m in Detroit, and we had a screening for the kids from the film last night, a little tiny screening with their families and their teachers. It was really meaningful, fun, sweet, nice.

How did those scenes work with Joaquin being on camera, asking the kids questions, in terms of what is scripted or just being felt through?

Those are all real kids, those are not actors. Those are completely their words. We had a list of questions that I would write with Joaquin, and we would go back and forth about it. And it was shot in order, so we could kind of shift the questions how we felt fit the narrative part of the story. Joaquin, I think he loved doing those in a way and just what it does to you as an actor, the practice of it. We were worried that, because it was made at peak “Joker” time when he was promoting it, and a few kids would be like, “Oh, you’re the Joker” at the beginning. But they would melt away, and Joaquin would stay present and really alive during the conversation, just following conversation.