Laugh-In Creator George Schlatter Socks it To Me with New Memoir

NBC had never seen anything like the pilot. They said it was too fast and that no one would understand it. We ran it for some kids, and they understood it. NBC reluctantly put it on because they had nothing else. And by the third week, it exploded [It was rated No. 1 in two of its six seasons and won six Emmys].

There is a new coffee table book coming out this month, Ernie in Kovacsland. Ernie Kovacs is cited as a major influence on “Laugh-In.”

Ernie Kovacs was a lot of my inspiration. We were at a party when he met my wife, Jolene Brand [they’ve been married 67 years]. He absolutely adored her and hired her to be a straight woman on his show [she was the piano-playing member of the iconic Nairobi Trio and The Woman in the Bathtub in the show’s blackouts]. Ernie and I used to argue constantly about my obsession with punchlines. He wanted to be vaguer, or whatever. One night he called me and said he wanted me to come over to the studio. He was there with a raised stage and a car. He put his hand on the car and it went right through the floor. He said, “Now, that’s a punchline.”

You write that Dan Rowan and Dick Martin did not get along. How did that work?

They got along well enough to have a top-rated show. They were totally different. Dan was very straight, and Dick was a playboy. Dan was one of the greatest straight men ever. Why it worked, I never figured out, but it worked.

“Laugh-In’s” ensemble was lightning in a bottle, comparable to “Saturday Night Live’s” original cast.

Lorne Michaels was one of our writers. The people who auditioned for “Laugh-In” didn’t audition for the network. It was people I saw. Goldie was a dancer. I was absolutely enchanted by her, so I put her on the show. Once, she introduced Dan Rowan, and she blew the introduction. The director interrupted her and said to do it again, and I said, "Don’t ever interrupt this woman.” When she read the wrong words, she would laugh. And that laugh … her laughter paid my mortgage.”

Perhaps the show’s most iconic moment was when presidential candidate Richard Nixon said the show’s signature catchphrase, “Sock it to me.” How did you pull that off?

It just happened: We needed something to open the second season. And [Laugh-In] writer Paul Keye was a close friend of Mr. Nixon. He said he could get him. Nobody ever thought Nixon had a sense of humor. That show got so much press. (Pause) He was not a funny person.

You have a keen eye for talent. When “Laugh-In” was revived in the 1970s, you cast a pre-Mork Robin Williams. How did you find him?