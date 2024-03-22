Karen Gillan Is Hiding in Plain Sight

So what models were you thinking of for Laura?

One of my first decisions about her character is that she’s a little bit performative—she probably watched other people that she deems to be intellectual or classy, and she would emulate them a little bit. I wanted to do one section in a little bit of a Cate Blanchett-style voice because I was just really enjoying listening to her voice—and she played a very intellectual classical-music character in that film “Tár”—so there was a bit of inspiration there. And then also a bit of Jordan Peterson, because she’s a psychology student—I don’t know if these timelines line up, but there’s a world where she was watching him going, “I’m going to emulate him because he’s receiving a lot of attention for being in the psychology space.”

In her real life, Laura is actually putting on a performance—she’s trying to convince others she’s someone she’s not. I imagine that’s fun to play as an actor—a character who is herself a kind of act.

That was the thing that really made me want to play the role—I figured that that mask would change depending on who she’s with, becoming who she needs to be to get what she wants out of the situation. I think everyone does that to a very mild degree, but I just cranked it up with her. I wanted her to feel a bit disingenuous and performative, which was quite a nerve-racking thing to do because it could so easily veer into just looking like bad acting—and it quite possibly does. [Laughs]

Not at all. But how scary is that feeling: “Will audiences get that there’s something mannered about Laura? Will they just think I’m a terrible actor?”

It’s hard when you can’t see what you’re doing until it’s finished—I just had to take a stab at it. I remember actually filming myself on my phone just to check how it was coming off, and then adjusting it.

I have my theories on [how Laura got this way], but we could totally disagree on who she is. Is there an authentic self with her? Is there something under all of the masks? That’s a genuine question, because there’s some personality disorders where there are masks and they don’t know what’s underneath because of the trauma that they’ve dealt with in their childhood.