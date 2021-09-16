We're All Human: Justin Chon on Blue Bayou

Chon not only leads this film, but fills its 16mm cinematography with his immense passion as a storyteller working as writer/director. Like with his Sundance breakout “Gook” and follow-up “Ms. Purple,” Chon’s love of distinct color and of an empathetic lens guides the viewer to see the world how Chon feels for it. “Blue Bayou” is Chon’s biggest film yet, and was screened Un Certain Regard at the recent Cannes Film Festival. He already has a TV series in the can (co-directing episodes with Kogonada), and just finished a new film in the state of Hawaii.

Chon spoke to RogerEbert.com about the making of "Blue Bayou," how empathy drives his storytelling, the motivation to serve underrepresented communities, and more.

I talked to Alicia last week, and she said that when she was filming the singing scene that she was hiding her hand behind her back and it was shaking. I was wondering if you saw that when you were filming the scene.

I did not see that. She hid it quite well. I know she had a bit of hesitancy to the singing, and I was like, “You’re going to do great.” The big thing for me is, what was more important was her emotion. When she was singing, that was what was important. We did this dress rehearsal before we started filming that day, and she sounded wonderful. I was like, “Oh my god, I hit the jackpot!” Also something that maybe she didn’t say, is how cold it was that day. She’s wearing a summer dress, and it was freezing outside. So if you watch the film, you can see her breath, and for her to sing ... the song is also a pretty high register, for her to sing under those conditions, she’s a true pro. And also she’s a fantastic singer.

She said great things about how you made her feel comfortable in other intense scenes, and I’m wondering: what’s most important for you as an actor, working opposite actors also as a director?

I think my first and foremost concern and thought is that I have to take care of the actors. I must make them feel comfortable, in order for them to do what they do, because they need confidence in your direction and your environment. So, I wanted them to feel like they’re in good hands. And then you kind of come last as a performer, you’re an afterthought, also because you’re directing. People forget that you’re also acting. That happened quite a lot on this film.