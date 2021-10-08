It's Rare to Have a Funny Winner: Jaime Weinman on Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes

You write in the book about something I always enjoyed when I watched the cartoons as a child—breaking the fourth wall. When Bugs would insult Elmer Fudd by speaking to us in the audience, I always felt he thought we were on his side.

The idea of talking to the audience, breaking the fourth wall, breaks the illusion that we're watching something that could be really happening. The normal film tries to immerse us. It tries to make us forget that we're watching a movie and make us think that these could be real people. Part of the point of Tex Avery's love of breaking the fourth wall which other directors took up was that it reminds us that people are not real. We are in a theater watching a movie and someone is operating a projector. We might see someone's silhouette if they get up to go to the bathroom. It's all about taking away the idea that we have to identify with a story or believe that it's real. And that feeling that this is all not real, and we're not supposed to get too involved in it fits in with the style that says it doesn't matter if people get hurt, it doesn't matter if someone gets blown up. None of it is real. And we don't have to react to it in the same way that we would react to seeing something that happened to a live-action actor. So I guess people would call it Brechtian detachment. It detaches us from the story and from some of the conventions of storytelling and allows us to just enjoy the violence and the timing of the gags for their own sake.

Tell me about the distinctions in style between the big four legendary directors: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, and Bob Clampett.

Tex Avery loved to deconstruct fairy tales and other types of films such as nature documentaries by subverting the expectations of the audience and the norms of traditional storytelling. He would always remind the audience that they're watching a film and that this is fake. Breaking the fourth wall is not something he invented, but it's something he loved because he always wanted the audience to question whatever they were watching or to make fun of the kinds of films that they had been used to watching. Tex Avery is the great deconstructor.

Bob Clampett is similar to Avery. But much more extreme in the way he has characters act. Many of his animators, although not all of them, like to have very rubbery bodies for the characters. He liked the characters to scream as much as possible. And he also liked main characters who were kind of vicious, and not what we would expect of conventional heroes. His Bugs Bunny was probably the meanest version of the character. And he created Tweety, who when he first appeared, was again, highly sadistic but funny sadistic. The point is that he didn't really care if a hero was conventionally likable, just that he sounded funny, again questioning the idea of what a hero could be.