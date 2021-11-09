I Love Playing That Equation That Never Works Out: Tony Hale on Clifford the Big Red Dog

Was it very freeing to play the bad guy?

Yes! I love playing the bad guy because I love playing that equation that never works out. He started very confident and he obviously doesn't think he's doing anything wrong. He's trying to help his company and he's exploiting this dog. To him, he's just trying to keep his company alive. But it’s just selfish ambition and then you see him spiral out. And there's nothing finer than that. I love showing that spiral.

Your character is very insulting to those around him. Is that fun?

Yes. Yes, yes. Because let's be honest, there's a lot of stuff we want to say that we filter. But when you play these characters, they're not filtering. They just go right ahead and say it. So there's something freeing about that.

I’ve always wondered whether actors apologize afterward for being so mean to each other.

[laughs] I will say on “Veep” there were a lot of apologies to Timothy Simons, who played Jonah, because he got the brunt of so many insults. There was one episode where somebody just said, “You just have a weird shape.” And I was just like, “Ah.” We would always just be like, “Tim, I'm sorry, this is not about you.” And he's like, “How is this not about me? They were talking about my body!”

When did you know that you were going to become an actor? When was the first time that you saw something that said, that's for me?

I don't know if I knew I was going to become one. But I knew when I loved it when I watched Tim Conway on “The Carol Burnett Show.” Tim Conway played very, very broad characters but he had this simplicity to them and this effortlessness with him. I'm sure you remember the dentist scene with Harvey Korman where he starts to numb himself accidentally, and his body goes limp. And it was so fluid, it was so effortless. And I just remember thinking, “He's not winking at the audience. He's not portraying it. He's genuinely living out this quirk.” And it was the funniest thing. When he would walk across the stage as the old man, he would take his time. Or when Bob Newhart and "The Bob Newhart Show" would just stand there in his anxiety, and it was funny. He didn't have to do anything. He just stood there in anxiety, and it was funny. Funny enough, John Cleese, who’s in “Clifford,” watching him in Monty Python, their subtleties and the way they turn jokes.