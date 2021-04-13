Horror Legend Barbara Crampton on Jakob’s Wife, You’re Next, and Her Favorite Role

What’s it been work like for you in the age of COVID?

It’s not that bad. I’ve been on two sets where I’ve been filming something. One in Atlanta and one in Las Vegas, and everybody handled it really well. I felt completely safe. They have the COVID Compliance Officer. You’re tested a couple times a week. You’re tested before you get on the plane. Once you arrive, they test you again. Everybody is wearing a mask until you’re acting—in rehearsals and everything. I felt fine. I worked on “Creepshow” in Atlanta, and there’s a lot of people on that set, and they haven’t had any instances of anybody getting COVID.

I talked to people last year who expressed concern about what this would do to low-budget productions because it now has to be included in the financial bottom line and it’s not cheap.

That’s what it is. As if our budgets weren’t small enough, now we have to add like 15 or 20 thousand dollars? That’s a lot of money. But they have to do it.

I worry that it will impact the viability of these projects. Do you worry about that?

I do worry about that, and I also worry because margins are shrinking. People aren’t paying as much for content now. In some instances, there are protections for big stars. But it’s the little guys and the little streamers and for new filmmakers coming up now—I don’t know how they make it work. It’s a puzzle every time.

You used to just be able to pick up a camera and make a movie and now you legally can’t in most of the country.

It’s crazy.

Let’s get to “Jakob’s Wife.” The basic: What attracted you to this part?

I really liked the story. I read it about five years ago. It won a screenplay contest at ShriekFest in Los Angeles. It’s written by Mark Steensland and he won an award for it. And Denise Gossett and he both reached out to me because they heard I was producing a bit, but also because they thought the lead character could be a nice vehicle for me. And I immediately took to it. I loved it. It’s a woman who is long-married, and she’s in an unsatisfying union, and she has a chance encounter with “The Master.” When she gets bitten, it reveals a passion and a lust for life to her that had been previously buried.