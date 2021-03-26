Honoring Our Instincts: Victoria Labalme on Her New Cinematic Book, Risk Forward

In 2018, I interviewed Labalme and her husband, Frank Oz, about their wonderful documentary, “Muppet Guys Talking,” which illuminated how the collaborative environment established by Muppet creator Jim Henson could be applied to so much more than puppeteering. “The film is really for all types of people—leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, anyone trying to do great work and innovate and create,” she noted, and the same is true of her book. What’s perhaps most surprising about Risk Forward is how cinematic an experience it provides readers, both in its vibrant imagery and engrossing pace. Prior to the book’s release on Tuesday, March 30th, Labalme spoke with me about her approach to writing and illustration, the unforeseen obstacles she tackled on the road to publication and the Risk Forward community she’s already begun to build (you can find all the bonuses readers can acquire for pre-ordering the book here).

Was Pete Docter’s process of “finding the film” when making “Inside Out,” which you reference in Risk Forward, similar to how you found the book?



Absolutely. For many of us, when we have a creative project in our mind, we have some vague sense of what it’s going to be. Sometimes it’s clearer than at other times, and as you get into it, it starts to change. I think that’s actually a good thing. If we tried to make just what we had in our mind, we might be limiting ourselves instead of letting the project tell us what it wants to be. For example, I had first envisioned that the book would be like a souvenir program from a Broadway show, where you have a mixture of photography, text, stories and illustrations. But since early readers of the initial drafts all felt my pen and ink designs that I had added to various pages were much more compelling than the photographs, the project went in that direction.

What inspired your approach to the illustrations?

The pen and ink figures were born, if you will, in the early 90s and I actually trademarked them back then. I had returned to the states from West Africa, where I had been for a few months. I was disoriented in the way you can be after you’ve come back from another country, especially a third world country. It was so shocking to return to our culture, and I spent a few weeks just acclimating. For reasons I can’t explain, I wandered into an art gallery section of a store, and there on the wall was a painting which had these little designs. They were totally different from what my own designs became, but they were so inspiring to my eye that when I came home, I started drawing again. The original figure I drew is quite different than the one that lives on today, which is comprised of a square box body with a square head and triangular arms and legs.