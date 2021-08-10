Winning is Easy: Producer Griffin Dunne on the 2006 Hidden Gem, Game 6

I loved that one scene each with Catherine O’Hara and Bebe Neuwirth. How did they get involved?

I knew Catherine from “After Hours” and Michael knew Bebe. Forgive me if there was a casting director and I’ve forgotten, but I don’t think there was a casting director. Everyone wanted to work with Michael. He’d made some wonderful movies. It wasn’t a huge time commitment for any of these actors.

Can you talk a bit about the challenges of DeLillo’s dialogue?

I was thinking of that when I was looking at Wes Anderson’s movies, and you could say the same about Mamet and Pinter. Each of those writers have really only one way to deliver their dialogue. It’s not like you can sort of improvise either emotionally or off the page. You add one word and it’s one word too many. Add an attitude where you hint at being humorous and you’ve killed the joke. The direction has to be so specific, underplayed, with constant changing of energy. Some people can get it and some people didn’t. In answering your question about all the actors who came on board, I think that they said yes as well because of the script. They loved the music of it. They wanted to be able to say some of those lines. Harris Yulin has one of our favorite lines in it. They’re talking about Harris Yulin’s character having a parasite traveling across his body and he can’t remember his lines and Michael Keaton’s character’s wife is divorcing him and she’s hired a very prominent divorce lawyer. He asks how prominent and they reply, “He owns his own submarine.” That’s such a crazy, off the wall sort of thing. But you say that without a trace of attitude. You say it with such dread and such pause, it’s so bad he owns a submarine. The more serious you deliver that line, the funnier it is.

What do you think is the significance of the repeated phrase “This could be it”?

That’s another line that has to be delivered in just the right way. I think it’s sort of a theme that goes through the movie. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. This is the moment the play’s about to open. My favorite team is just about to win. This is it. The world is just about to come to complete collapse. It reoccurs that everything that has happened in this guy’s life is coming to one moment. The playwright, the baseball game, his daughter, his ex-wife. They’re all crashing into each other. This is the moment. This is it. It’s just something he’s saying with such hope, and of course it’s not going to happen.

I also love the line “Winning is easy. Losing is complicated.” I feel like it fits nicely with the production history of the film.

It’s certainly a line I understand. Making a movie, especially if that is what you are trying to set up you probably have other movies you are trying to set up and other things you are trying to direct that are in various stages and you can’t do them all because nobody wants to do them all. Somebody might want to do one, so that means you’re having a lot of loss; a lot of losing is going towards those other projects. So it’s very complicated. You have to have a relationship with loss and disappointment. Not every actor you send your script to is going to want to do it. It’s very complicated, there's a lot of complicated feelings. You can’t succumb to despair, but you know this going in. If you kid who tells you they want to be in the business, any right minded parent would be like, “Have you thought of anything else?” In this movie, setting this up there were many, many times we thought it would go and at some point we knew at Universal where we first set it up so quickly, looking at their slate of movies, we knew they were never going to make this movie. That was a loss we expected. We ended up attracting good filmmakers, and we thought we’d get it going and we’d moved on and then it resurfaced again. Sometimes something you think you’ve lost comes to you when you stop looking for it so hard.