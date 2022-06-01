Female Filmmakers in Focus: Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams on Neptune Frost

As rich in its thematic ideas as it is colorful, Williams and Uzeyman have crafted a universe all their own. Set in the hilltops of Burundi, “Neptune Frost” follows a group of escaped coltan miners who form an anti-colonial hacker collective. Featuring stunning performances from Elvis Ngabo and Cheryl Isheja as the titular Neptune, an intersex runaway whose newly found love leads the collective towards its progressive goals, “Neptune Frost” exists in a liminal space, between the binary, where freedom is found within nature and technology.

For this month’s Female Filmmakers in Focus column, RogerEbert.com spoke to Williams and Uzeyman over Zoom about the collaborative creative process, the poetics of filmmaking, and how Neptune’s story is actually a very old story.

This movie has not left my mind since I saw it during TIFF last September. I read you had originally envisioned this as a graphic novel and a stage musical before it evolved into a film. All three of those are very different mediums. How did you come to realize that it really should be a film?

SAUL WILLIAMS: It's true that it was conceptualized as a stage musical and a graphic novel.

ANISIA UZEYMAN: The music.

SW: Yeah, exactly. We never abandoned the graphic novel. That’s coming out next year. I'm just super surprised that we beat the graphic novel. On the other hand, the transition from the stage idea to the film idea happened after Anisia and I had already done a residency BANFF for the stage play. We had spent 14 days there working out the script for the stage. Then we started meeting with producers, and one of the people we met with became our lead executive producer. Stephen Hendel was like, I love this idea. He had produced Fela! on Broadway. So he goes, “This is awesome. I think that you all have what could be an even more awesome film.” We were maybe a bit dismissive at first, like no this is a stage play. That's also because we're both actors. So it was going to be a vehicle that we saw us both in. Once we thought about it, though, and realized what could happen if we got out of the way, that we would have the opportunity to work with all of this talent to show new faces and to shoot on location. It eventually transitioned into [a film] by 2016, because we started dreaming this up maybe around 2012. In 2016, we went to Rwanda. It was my first time, and it wasn't for Anisia of course. She brought me with her to Rwanda and we began focusing on shooting the sizzle reel, and met our cast and crew. We realized that we had made the best decision ever.