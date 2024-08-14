Female Filmmakers in Focus: Angela Patton and Natalie Rae

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Patton is a fierce activist and advocate for what she calls "at-promise" Black girls in her community, dedicating her life to making sure they feel not only seen and heard but also celebrated as they come of age. In fact, the Date With Dad Weekend came about directly due to requests from girls participating in other programs run by Girls For A Change. Originally from Vancouver but based in Los Angeles, co-director Rae got her start directing music videos. Her video for Serena Ryder’s ‘Stompa' won Rock Video of the Year at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in 2013, and she has collaborated on visual works for a multitude of musical artists, including Leon Bridges and H.E.R. She has also directed brand spots for Adidas, Booking.com, and lululemon.

The first feature film from Patton and Rae, "Daughters," is the culmination of eight years of collaboration and a shared cinematic vision for bringing these girls' stories—and wisdom—to the world.

For this month’s Female Filmmakers in Focus column, RogerEbert.com spoke to Patton and Rae over Zoom about how their collaboration first began, the journeys they went on with these girls, working with them on how they will be presented in the film, and finding the right emotional ending for the documentary.

Angela, I read that you'd been approached several times to bring this story to the screen, and when you met Natalie, you knew you had the right partner. What was that meeting like, and how did you realize she was the right person to help bring this story to the screen?

Angela Patton: It was her email because her email was the only one I received and/or a conversation I had that wanted to center the girls, and that was important to me. I still did not decide or go, "Oh yes, I want to make a film about this." I really was just like, "Let me just hear what people have to say." Other film directors who reached out to me really wanted to tell a jail story and focus on the fathers. But because this actual initiative came from the hearts, the minds, and the souls of Black girls in our community, I needed to stay the course of that. I would do nothing to disrespect what the girls created or discontinue them being a part of this. That is not my story to tell alone. And then, if we were going to tell the story, we needed someone to be in sync with the journey of the girls creating this. And she understood it. Really listened to the TED Talk. She came to Richmond, Virginia, and met with me, came to my center, met with the sheriff who allowed us to do our first dance, and met with past participants in the Date With Dad program. So I was attracted to her tenacity, her willingness to learn, and also her commitment to the girls overall.