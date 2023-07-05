Female Filmmakers in Focus: Carolina Cavalli on Amanda

After premiering last year at the Venice Film Festival and screening at the Toronto International Film Festival – the only Italian film to screen at both – writer/director Carolina Cavalli’s debut deadpan dramedy makes its way stateside later this month via Oscilloscope. Fans of off-kilter, dry humor will find much to love in this delayed coming-of-age ode to the life-changing power of female friendship.

Cavalli, who also co-wrote the similarly deadpan Sundance 2023 charmer “Fremont” with director Babak Jalali, came to cinema kind of late in life. After moving from Milan to France to attend The American University of Paris to study Comparative Literature, she watched movies from all over the world and different eras in all the small theaters across the city. She realized she could combine her love of writing and her newfound love of the cinema-going experience into something uniquely her own. And between “Amanda” and “Fremont,” a singular new cinematic voice has emerged.

For this month’s Female Filmmakers in Focus column, RogerEbert.com spoke to Cavalli over Zoom about the difficulty of making adult friends, feeling like you’re failing at life, the isolation of leaning on technology to connect with others, and her collaborations with Jalali.

I loved “Amanda” when I saw it at TIFF last year. Its overarching theme of how hard it is to make friends as an adult. This resonated deeply as someone who went through a similar struggle during my 20s. How did you develop that aspect of the film?

I really think that when she says, “How can I make friends? I’m no longer going to school. I'm not going to scouts.” I’m always thinking about that when I go to a new city and I'm alone. I think how can you approach a group of adults be like, “My name is Carolina ...”

“... and I want to be your friend.”

Yeah. This first moment of contact is ... it's very difficult for me. It has always been, and I also noticed the need for immediate intimacy is something I feel very strongly about. Most times it’s not exactly what you expect from a first meeting with a person, but it's just that you feel like you recognize another human being who's exactly like you, or not exactly like you, but a human being at least who you just want to share things with. That's two personality traits that I put on Amanda that I feel like that I recognize in myself. They're very familiar to me. While the rest it's a bit less familiar.