Fantasia 2023 Interview: Jenn Wexler Launches The Sacrifice Game

Wexler and her cast and crew debuted “The Sacrifice Game” at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec—the same province where much of the film was shot. We spoke with Wexler the following morning for a conversation that started with Christmas envy and ended with a deep dive into Wexler’s process.

Why did you want to make a Christmas horror movie specifically?

Having the story take place on Christmas story-wise made sense in terms of [themes of] chosen family, and finding home where you are. I also love “Black Christmas,” and that was certainly an influence [on the film].

I'll also say that I’m Jewish, so I didn't get to experience Christmas when I was a kid. But I believed in Santa Claus, and I was sad that all my friends were celebrating Christmas and I wasn't. I used to try to stay up all night watching the house across the street from me to see if Santa would land on their roof.

Aw. Did your parents know that you secretly believed in Santa Claus?

Yeah. In fact, there was a moment where my mom had to break it to me that Santa wasn't real. She said, “Don't tell your friends who celebrate Christmas.” So I had this lifelong dream that [one day] I could celebrate Christmas, and that was part of why I wanted to make this movie.

And because you're a horror director, you did it in the most f**ked up way possible.

[laughs] Exactly. And that may be why there's a little bit of sadness to these girls. They’re alone on Christmas.

The film is set in 1971. Am I correct that there’s a bit of Manson-sploitation in the mix here?

I read Helter Skelter as a teenager, and that's just always been on my mind. Media has definitely fictionalized [the story], but I've always been sickly fascinated with the case—it's real life, you know? It really happened. It captured the public's fascination back then, and it continues to do so generations later. There's even a line about that in the movie: “You'll be remembered for generations.”