Even More Magical Than We Thought: Kristin Marguerite Doidge on Her New Biography of Nora Ephron

Did Nora become the mother she wished she had, not only to her sons but to her friends and the people she mentored?



I think so. I think those who knew and loved her most would say that she became the most secure and happiest version of herself when she fell in love with [third husband] Nick Pileggi. I also think that while she drew on inspiration from her mother Phoebe on how to be a mother and how to lead, she did it in her own way. Both Phoebe and Nora were what we’d call ‘parentified’ at a young age, for better or worse, and that made them both productive and responsible and also detached at times.

Which of Nora’s characters was most like her and in what way?

I think Nora might say Sally Albright from “When Harry Met Sally...” but, of course, the real answer is that Nora is part of every smart, funny, feisty or interesting character she (and Delia) developed over the years. For example, I think there’s a part of Nora in the male protagonist, Sam Baldwin, in “Sleepless in Seattle” (played by Tom Hanks). She both understood the depth of grief after losing a spouse (through death or divorce) and the instinct to try to find those tiny moments that help remind us it’s possible to live again.

The description of Nora’s camp years almost sounds like the Moss Hart camp summers in Act One. How did camp reveal and extend her writing skill?

It does! Not only did camp provide some of her earliest opportunities to develop her voice as a writer when sending and receiving letters from her mother, but from what her fellow Camp Tocaloma campers told me she also was totally in her element as a performer there as well. Whether it was telling interesting or funny stories around the campfire at night or writing or rewriting clever song lyrics for their shows, Nora reveled in all of it. It’s also where she learned to steam open envelopes—something we saw later when Meryl Streep played a version of her in “Heartburn.”