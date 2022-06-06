David Cronenberg, Léa Seydoux, and Viggo Mortensen on Crimes of the Future, Cannes, eXistenZ, and More

“Crimes of the Future” once again reunites the writer/director with Viggo Mortensen, an actor highly attuned to Cronenberg’s methods. The ensemble cast includes Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Don McKellar, and Léa Seydoux, an actress who has shared in a Palme d’Or and regularly appears in several films each festival. Her chemistry with Mortensen is one of the key narrative components of the film, and the two of them provide an exceptional foundation for the work as a whole.

Following the film’s premiere at Cannes, which saw both walkouts and long, earnest ovations, I had the chance to speak exclusively with both Cronenberg and Mortensen, and a day later joined in a small roundtable discussion with Seydoux. We spoke about their feelings about the festival, their reaction to the work, and what got them interested in cinema in the first place.

The following has been edited for clarity and concision.

David Cronenberg

What does Cannes mean to you?

It means I get to stay in Paris three weeks first! That was really good. I was doing interviews there. The first time I came to Cannes it was after Paris, so it's a nice connection. It means you have a new film to release into the world and it will get the best possible exposure and compassion here. That’s true even with “Crash.” Even though there was a big controversy about it, for a low-budget, independent film, which most of my films are, this is the best place to introduce your film to the world.

Can you talk about competition and the arts? I know some people find it entirely distasteful. Are you somebody that watches the Oscars and has a party and everyone scores who wins?

No I don't, although my youngest daughter absolutely did when she was like eight. She was totally into the Oscars and made a little polling booth in the closet and did all of that stuff. She loved it.

Do you vote, for example?

I only vote if I've seen all of the films. These days, for various reasons, I have not been able to see all of the films, therefore I haven't voted. But in certain years, when I can see them all I definitely do vote. I'm very happy to be a member of the Academy which came after “The Fly.” But because I don't live in L.A. I can't take full advantage of that.