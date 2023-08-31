Dan Callahan on His New Book, Bing and Billie and Frank and Ella and Judy and Barbra

His new book, Bing and Billie and Frank and Ella and Judy and Barbra, published by Chicago Review Press, is an ambitious collage, weaving together the journeys of six of the greatest singers of the 20th century. He examines what makes each singer distinct and explores how these singers and their extraordinary voices communicated to one another and to us. Reading this book is such a rich, rewarding experience. Every page sent me to YouTube, Spotify, or iTunes to pull up clips so I could hear what he described. Dan Callahan makes you pay close attention. I met up with Dan over Zoom to talk about Bing and Billie and Frank and Ella and Judy and Barbra.

What surprised you in your research for this book?

Bing Crosby was the one I knew the least about, and I got very into him. In promoting these six singers on Facebook, a lot of people don’t like Bing at all. I’ve had comments like, “Bing stunk as a singer.” It’s an uphill battle.

Is it because he was a bad father?

Yes. I think people see his face and think, “Christmas. Bad Father.” But in the ‘30s and ‘40s, he was like the four Beatles rolled into one. He had nothing but #1 hits. Crosby was a steadying influence during the Depression and World War Two. He made a lot of movies. He was fine with doing slapstick. He’s fine basking in whoever he’s with: W.C. Fields, Ethel Merman, Louis Armstrong. He didn’t try to compete. If you start looking into Bing, it becomes very complex. I was bowled over by him, and I hope other people feel the same way. Did you become more interested in him from reading the book?

Yes. It was fun deconstructing my notions about him.

What were your notions?

Basically, he was the old guy standing next to David Bowie singing a Christmas song. As I was reading your book, I would listen to the songs you wrote about. They blew my mind.

He became Mr. Square later on. The early Bing is almost a Bad Boy. He had so much voice in the ‘30s.

This book is about the human voice. The human voice is a fragile thing, and anyone who’s a singer knows that there comes a point when your voice doesn’t do what you want it to do anymore. Crosby was aware he had high notes, even falsetto notes, and he also had wonderful low notes. Over the course of 1939, you can hear the high notes are starting to go, and he knew it. In the ‘40s and then later, he doesn’t have any high notes left, but his baritone and bass notes always sound great up to the end, and they sound great in the way that no one else has ever sounded. Ella Fitzgerald was crazy about Crosby’s low notes.