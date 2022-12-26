Bending History: Marie Kreutzer on Corsage

It's not possible to make the perfect film about someone who actually lived. There will always be people who will say no, that's not correct. So that's important. I let that go right away. I always say I think I tried to stay true to what I read about her character or what I sensed when I read about her. Not true to the facts.

Sometimes I get the question, was your film trying to be the opposite of the old films? Were you trying to make it extra different? Or what were you trying to provoke? This was never my intention. What I read about this woman, I tried to show within my own storyline, but I tried to stay true to the character that I think she had, who she was.

You mentioned her pushing herself physically with her sports and with her training. How did you work with Vicky Krieps to prep for those scenes?

She also did a handstand, but it's not in the film.

Oh, wow.

She had to do a lot of preparation. But she's a very physical person; she's already really sporty. So it was not as hard for her as it would have been for me, for example. She was already a good rider, but she had to learn how to ride a lady's seat with the corset. So there's a lot of things to consider when you do that. She had to learn how to fence and do all of these movements in a corset, which is also like its own training. She came to Vienna about two months before the shooting started, and she really had a schedule in different colors, like going to school. Every day she had these different lessons. She learned Hungarian; she trained to do ice swimming, which is also not in the film anymore. She had to do many of these lessons every day, which I think was hard for her but that she also enjoyed very much. Especially the physical stuff. She's really not scared of anything physical.

I love the title "Corsage" and the dichotomy between her controlling her body through the corset, but also it being sort of a cage. What are your thoughts on that tension?

I think that it's about control. But also what we would call nowadays disordered eating. I've read about it; they often have to do with control. Control is what it is about; you feel you cannot control anything, but you can control what you eat, and you can control more or less your weight. So that's the one thing she could control. I think it came from the idea of being beautiful and fitting into the corsets; it just happened to become an eating disorder. But at some point, this was all she could control. The corset is also very much about that. For me, she is thinking that this is what she's loved for. This very special waist, so she has to keep that even if it hurts because that's all she has. That's her currency. That specific look was her currency. That's how I wanted to describe it.