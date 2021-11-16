Choreography on the Court: Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton on King Richard

Within mere days of this event, a future star named Saniyya Sidney was born, followed not long after by another, Demi Singleton, the following year. Now they are starring as tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, opposite Smith as their father and tireless coach in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s rousing biographical drama, “King Richard.” Smith’s performance in the title role is his best since “Happyness,” and Aunjanue Ellis is equally marvelous as his devoted yet long-suffering wife, Oracene. Yet the key to the picture is Sidney and Singleton’s channeling of the real-life icons, and their work here is pitch-perfect. My chat with them was only the second in-person interview I’ve conducted for RogerEbert.com since the beginning of the pandemic, and it was the first that required me to take a rapid COVID test and keep my mask on at all times. Of course, I was happy to comply with both safety measures, despite the fact that my mask caused my glasses to fog up each time I laughed, much to the amusement of both subjects.

Despite having just flown in from New York on a jam-packed press tour, Sidney and Singleton exuded all the intelligence, charm and integrity that their famous co-star did fifteen years ago. Their film is bound to inspire countless people, and in the following conversation, they spoke with me about how the experience of making it has enhanced their lives.

In what ways would you say Will Smith is similar to his character, Richard Williams?

Demi Singleton (DS): I think they are very similar but also very different.

Saniyya Sidney (SS): Exactly. There are elements about Richard that Will felt was like his father, so I think he kind of drew upon those aspects of his dad. But then, I think he also saw a lot of elements in Richard and Venus’ relationship that he felt he could relate to in light of the relationship he has with his own daughter, Willow.

DS: He was very fatherlike with us, not as our characters but as Demi and Saniyya. He’s told us several times that it was interesting getting to work with a bunch of girls because he has two sons but only one daughter.