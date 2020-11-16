Ambition is the Antagonist: Sean Durkin on The Nest

In his first film since “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (2011), writer/director Sean Durkin pulls from a mix of personal experience and atmospheric horror, creating an intimate drama all its own. His sophisticated filmmaking offers his characters—and his actors—room to breathe. In Allison, Durkin gives Carrie Coon her first starring role on the big screen following years of fantastic performances on television, one filled with the same nuance and depth fans of "The Leftovers" know she’s capable of conveying. In Rory, Durkin lets Law play poser and patriarch, crafting a complete expression of a man trapped by his insatiable desires.

Can they reach each other? Will their marriage survive? The only demons in their new house are those Allison and Rory have brought with them. We spoke with Durkin about his relationship with genre, his actors, and finding his endings.

“The Nest” has a bevy of stylistic similarities to horror. How much was this intentional?

It was very intentional. I mean, I love horror movies, and I hope to make one one day. What I believe in is using the great tools of cinema to enhance the truthful experience of what the characters are going through. So in “Martha,” it was very character-led, it was very research driven, in terms of what someone goes through after escaping from a cult, what their psychological perspective is, and the paranoia and the fear that they feel. So I used some of those thriller elements to enhance the psychological state of Martha. In doing that, I think it just became naturally what I’m interested in.

And so I did it again here [with “The Nest”], in a different way. I wanted to explore the psychological state and the atmosphere around a sudden move. Especially a move in the eighties, moving from the U.S. to England, there were very stark differences in place. I wanted to create these two contrasting homes, one quite cozy and comfortable, [in contrast] with this giant house full of unachievable dreams.

I wanted to create that psychological state in particular for Allison, of what it would be like to be left alone in this house. And use the tools of a haunted house [and a haunted house movie] to enhance that psychological experience, which I think is very true to her character.