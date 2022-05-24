A Willingness to Explore: Rory Kinnear on Men

We spoke to Kinnear about his approach to creating the five “Men,” as well as the thoughts that pop into a man’s head as he’s naked and covered in banana juice, lowing like a farm animal at three o’ clock in the morning.

Note that this interview contains spoilers about the ending of “Men.”

Did you consider this a comedic performance in any way?



No. I try to play it straight most of the time. I knew how each character was being received by how the crew would respond to me. It was really instructive in some ways—every time I would come on set as a new person, their reactions were completely different. I wasn't staying in character in between takes—I was just being Rory. But people would very much keep their distance if I was playing the vicar, and they'd be a bit blokey when I was playing the policeman.

It was party time when [landlord] Jeffrey was on set—everyone loved him! I guess he's the most harmless, or at least seemingly harmless, of them, and the most eccentric. There's something about his upper class nature that makes people feel comfortable as well.

But yeah, it was interesting and revealing to see people's responses to my outward appearance and the clothes that I was wearing. It changed completely from character to character.

The reason I asked is because of the wigs and teeth and the different costumes. All that could easily read comedic.

We spent two weeks before filming started going through all the looks with hair and makeup, working out how they would all fit and what palettes they were going to use. They were trying to make the [looks] as different as possible, but still keep credible. So the question was always asked, “have we gone too far?” And I would always rely on Alex's response.

The thing about Jeffrey particularly is that he's the first character we meet. And if this were a straight film in which there was an actor playing Jeffrey, I don't think I'd be cast as him. He's a bit older than me. He's a bit posher than me. He’s more bumbling than me. So there is something unusual about the fact that I'm playing him. Maybe now audiences are going to see the film already knowing the conceit, but we wanted them to go, “I can't quite put my finger on it, but there's something a bit off here.” The teeth and wig help with that. So we were able to do a bit more with Jeffrey in terms of how unsettling he looked.