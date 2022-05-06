A Story Beyond Gender: Audrey Diwan and Anamaria Vartolomei on Happening

ANAMARIA VARTOLOMEI: For the silent scenes, we worked a lot on interior monologues. Audrey and I [came up with] sentences, words that I repeated to myself while filming so you can feel the emergency and the alertness in [Anne’s] look.

For example, at the beginning of the movie when she's at the party, she wants to be seen. She wants to feel desire. She wants to flirt. And that slowly becomes a look that [shows] she's avoiding something. She's escaping something. She's afraid of being caught. Everything becomes more interior the further she goes [into the abortion underground], and the more paranoid she gets. We worked a lot on that. We also worked on breathing and we worked on her posture, how her body can already tell [the audience] that something more is going on.

AD: When I read the book, I had a feeling that it was a very intimate thriller. It was a book that I couldn't stop reading. So I wanted the movie to be that way. It's silent, but you felt connected to [Anne]. And so you were really jumping into the story from the beginning to the end.

So it was really about depicting the contrast between the exterior of, “we're not talking about this. Everything is fine,” and the internal panic?

AD: Yeah. And it’s also about how all the other students have no urgency. So whenever we know what [Anne is] going through, we feel her urgency because the world around her is slow. And I think this contrast is very interesting [in terms of] telling a story, but also talking about the silence. In the book, the word “abortion” is never mentioned, because the silence is part of the social shame. And this social shame is a great weapon to be sure that things are never going to change.

So we were raised not saying those words as women. And men were raised not thinking that this matters [to them], you know? I was trying not to judge any of my characters while writing, but just trying to understand the culture and the mentality of the society.

In contrast to that, there are two very harrowing sequences in this film. As opposed to the subtleties of silence, there are these long shots where we don't look away. Why did you choose to film it that way?

AD: First of all, I always refer to the book, which I love. Annie Ernaux never looks away. Then my idea was to try to be that girl. I did the sequence in a way that I could actually project myself into being that young girl. I asked myself, what would I look at [in that moment]? What would I not want to look at, but have a glimpse of because I couldn’t help myself? But I'd also be in my inner world, trying to think. The general idea of the movie was that I didn't want to make a moral movie. I wanted to make a movie that asked the question, “what if we were this girl?”