A Lucky Film Buff: Leonard Maltin Reflects on His Life

I was going to prattle on about how much your book Movie Comedy Teams meant to me in high school after I discovered the Marx Brothers, but I stopped myself after reading in your memoir what happened to you when you were 13 and interviewed a disc jockey at your favorite radio station. What did he tell you?

My friend Barry Gottlieb and I spent the entire day at the station. During the lunch break, I read the handout bio they had ready for the early afternoon host, Bob Landers. He may still be above ground, I don’t know (editor’s note: He’s not). His bio said he collected 16mm films. I jumped on that. I told him I collected 8mm films and it’s a wonderful hobby and someday I hoped to have 16mm, but it was a little out of my price range. He looked me in the eye and said, ‘Is this interview about you or me?’

That would have killed me.

It did kill me. I tried not to show it. It really caught me up short, but it’s the greatest favor anybody could have done.

What tips do you have for aspiring celebrity interviewers?

I learned an important lesson from Larry King. He did a weekend show where he had a single guest for a whole hour; usually someone who had been (in show business) for a while. One night he had on (actor) Michael Crawford. Larry used to boast that he didn’t do any prep, and sometimes it was all too painfully obvious. But he wasn’t afraid to ask simple, basic questions. He didn’t really know much about Michael Crawford and his career, so when he asked what was his first break, Michael Crawford gave him great answers. My penchant is to sometimes twist myself into a pretzel to come up with a question that nobody else would think of asking, something to get their attention. But sometimes, it’s the simple solution that wins.

Your modesty is admirable, but the memoir doesn’t mention one of your claims to fame. Isn’t one of your Movie Guide reviews in the Guinness Book of World Records? It was one word.

A reader had something to do with this. He submitted it and they agreed with him that it was almost certainly the world’s shortest movie review. It was for a 1948 musical of no particular merit called “Isn’t it Romantic?” My review read, ‘No.’

You write in your memoir about doing segments on “Entertainment Tonight” with directors and stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, such as the 91st birthday tribute to Frank Capra. Do you think today’s entertainment news shows would devote any time to a venerated director like him?