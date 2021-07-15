A Love Letter to Musicals: Schmigadoon!'s Director, Co-Writer, and Cast on the New Musical Series

In interviews, director Barry Sonnenfeld confessed that he had not been a musical fan, and reveals what he considers the director's most important job, Strong describes the scene that was harder than learning the musical number, and Tveit talks about the classic Broadway musical roles that inspired his character. Ann Harada picks the musical she'd like to live in, Dove Cameron describes playing a character less "real" than the ones she interacts with, and songwriter/co-showrunner Cinco Paul talks about sneaking the names of some of his songwriter heroes into the show. (Interviews combined and lightly edited.)

Barry, did you dream of putting yourself in the position of the classic musical directors like Vincent Minelli and Stanley Donen?

BARRY SONNENFELD: I really enjoyed the process of making it, but I was not a big musical fan. But there were three musicals I liked as an adult. None of them are really traditional musicals. One is Monty Python's "The Meaning Of Life." I used to sing as a lullaby to my daughter, "Every Sperm Is Sacred" from the movie every night, which is a little weird. I'd also would say "Eve of Destruction," which is a little strange. I also really liked "Pennies From Heaven" with Steve Martin, and I also loved Milos Forman's Interpretation of "Hair," which was really wonderful. But in all those cases the music is very good as well. And what's great about "Schmigadoon" is I think Cinco did an amazing job in creating those 20 musical numbers that all feel like they're from MGM musicals of the '30s, '40s, and '50s.

It must have been a challenge to get the tone of this series right, with two characters from the "real" world and the rest from a fantasy world that is affectionate but also satiric.

BS: Right. The only job a director has is to create and be consistent in tone. That's the single job of a director. And what I tell all the actors, whether it's Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones in "Men In Black," or Keegan, or Cecily, or Kristen Chenoweth, or Alan Cumming, is just, "Play the reality of the scene. Don't try to be funny. Don't try to be witty. Don't try to be charming. If your dialogue is charming, and the scene is charming, you'll be charming."