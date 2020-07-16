A Canvas of Veracity: Aaron Schneider on Directing Greyhound

Another historical fact is the segregation of the military. I was thrilled to see that you have one of my favorite actors, Rob Morgan, in the film. He gave that character so much dignity.

Rob is a lovely man and everything that you're feeling from him just lives in him. That's one of the big reasons we cast him because he just brings what you're describing and what he carried it around with him just as Rob Morgan. The challenge here was that this is an experiential film and because your sense of who these people are is not mapped out in a traditional way and everything that they're trying to be the character lives in between the words and being present and being engaged and in glances and in moments and beats. The actors have to communicate their characters with less screen time because they're atmospheric. Their contribution is absolutely crucial, but they have to do it in an atmospheric way. So, we were thrilled to catch Rob because he just brings that feeling into the scene by walking into the scene. This character did not appear in the book, but I think it was important for Tom to accurately and historically portray both the station and the contribution of characters like his, Americans who serve. And Rob did an amazing job building a quiet relationship that those two have and making in making that element in the film meaningful.

One of the challenges that you face in this film is there's a ton of technical talk, and you want to have enough so that it will be authentic and meaningful but not so much that people just get lost in it. How did you try to balance that?

That's a good question, and it's a big question. The best way to describe my approach would be to tell you where my work cracked open for me when I realized what my way into that aspect was going to be. I was watching "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and in the film, they've got that scene in the traffic control tower where you're thrown into this procedural world with screens and equipment and communications that you don't fully understand. "United 737 Turn Right, defended 2000, maintain 2000." And you're like, "I don't know what's gone on here, but I feel like I'm in a real environment."

And then inside of all of that suddenly a pilot called in with a problem, an unidentified object, and I think if I'm not mistaken, I think Steven Spielberg hired a real control tower operator so that he could get that authentic performance and play it by the book. It's almost like police dispatch talk, which you'll also hear in a lot of films to lend the sense of urgency and procedure to drama.

But that's not the movie, is it? It's not about the dialogue bouncing back and forth between control tower and pilot. It's about a UFO sighting, and what ends up happening in that scene is that the procedural dialogue gives you the spooky sense of realism. You know, it's a canvas under which our UFO sighting is taking place, and the audience is saying, "I don't know what the heck that guy is talking about, I am not even sure I understand how the screen works, but, you know, Spielberg cut to a blip so maybe that's the UFO." The fact that you don't know everything and that you don't understand all the dialogue is part of what makes that scene so heroic because it's so real. And I realized, I said to myself, "That's the rule for 'Greyhound.' My dialogue, my procedural dialogue, and activity is going to give me a canvas of veracity and authenticity under which it's my job to find out where the real drama lives in the command decisions, in the glances between crew, in the fear of making one decision over another, in the command dilemma between sacrificing A to protect B or sacrificing B the protect A, and all this dialogue is doing is setting it inside an authentic experience for the audience." And so, in terms of it figuring out what I needed to make clear to the audience, I focused on making sure they understood what was under the dialogue, and to treat the dialogue as a framework.