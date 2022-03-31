Creative Expression: Theodore Witcher on the Legacy of Love Jones

And then when I was in high school, Spike Lee came out. I saw “She's Gotta Have It” when it came on video, which must have been in 1987. I thought I was just gonna have to be a mainstream director and make mainstream movies with the mainstream stars of the day. But then Spike comes along and it's like: No, you can actually do some of your thing as well. That was tremendously exciting. As much as anybody else, his existence is historically important.

What were the origins for “Love Jones”?

When I was leaving Columbia College in Chicago, I started working at NBC tower, at WMAQ, which eventually led me onto the staff of “The Jerry Springer Show.” So I was working in television while trying to figure out how I was going to crack getting into the movie business. And simultaneously, since I wasn't really writing anything, the only sort of avenue of creative expression I had at the time was I fell into this world of underground poetry in Chicago. That world was very inspirational to me. After I left Chicago to work in show business in LA, I thought [the underground poetry] milieu was so vivid that it could be a really exciting backdrop to tell this love story. I cooked it up from there.

Darius and Nina are such an iconic couple. What qualities do you think Larenz Tate and Nina Long bring as actors and people that makes their on screen chemistry click?

It's a little bit of a mystery. If you could totally quantify it, then you could repeat it ad infinitum. But you can't. So there was something about the two of them: They both liked each other in real life, which helps. But actually, even that's not necessary. You can hate each other too. There've been plenty of love stories or couples on screen where they actually didn't like each other at all. And yet, you have to have something going on between the two people. You can either like them, hate them, be sleeping with them or want to destroy them. But something has to happen off screen between people so when you put it in the context of performing the drama, it reads as some kind of electricity that goes back and forth. And I don't know what it is, but the two of them definitely had it. And the movie wouldn't really work, I don't think, if I hadn't had them.

Part of the magic of "Love Jones" is how it could be set in any city, yet is very specifically set in Chicago. What does Chicago bring as a setting?

Well, that's interesting. I hadn't even considered any of that, other than I wanted to excavate as many cultural details of Black Chicago as I could to bring the film to life. It had a vivid three dimensionality to it. I would've done that no matter where the movie was set. But I wanted to set it in Chicago only because I knew it, and I wanted to return to make good. But even when we were budgeting the movie, there were other conversations that were being had at the studio about it maybe being cheaper in New York or San Francisco.