War Was Not Over at the 2024 Oscars

Inside the Oscar interview room, where winners speak briefly to the press moments after their onstage speeches, no surprises were expected. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” started the night with 13 nominations, seven of which turned into wins by the time Al Pacino unceremoniously revealed that, as predicted, it had received the Best Picture Oscar.

But whether on site, in the periphery, or watching from home, the fog of war was inescapable at yesterday’s ceremony. Not only because the frontrunner and eventual victor chronicles the creation of a weapon of mass destruction, or the fact that hundreds of individuals were right outside denouncing a genocide happening in real time. Throughout the night, multiple winners invoked a desire for peace amid a reality in turmoil.

Early in the evening “War Is Over” was named Best Animated Short. Produced by Peter Jackson’s Wētā FX, the film was inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s song “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and written by their son Sean Ono Lennon (who spoke on stage). The win is a first for director Dave Mullins, a Pixar Animation Studios veteran with animation department credits in beloved titles including “The Incredibles,” “Coco,” and “Up.”

Backstage I asked Mullins and producer Brad Booker about their thoughts on how the anti-war message of their honored work resonates with the current state of the world.

“When we started the film, there were no conflicts—there's always conflicts but the major conflicts that we all track every day were not underway yet. We met with Sean in June of '21. And then Peter Jackson came aboard two weeks after the war in Ukraine broke out, and we finished our film in October of this last year, and that was right when the stuff in Gaza went completely sideways,” Booker explained.

“The takeaway from it is that there's a lot of fighting, there's a lot of war, there's other ways to solve it,” Mullins added. “And that's what I think John and Yoko were trying to say. Is like maybe talk a little more, kill a little less. That's the idea and that's what we tried to show in the film.”