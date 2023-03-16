Roger Ebert Home
Video: Recap of Ebertfest 2022

Chaz Ebert

Here’s our video recap of Ebertfest 2022, directed by Luke Boyce and featuring Anne Marie Allison, Ramin Bahrani, Renee Baker, Michael Barker, Neil Berkeley, Thora Birch, Guillermo del Toro, Krisha Fairchild, Azazel Jacobs, Jason Delane Lee, Yvonne Huff Lee, Tammy McCann, Jenna Milly, Kim Morgan, Michael Phillips, Jeremy Ungar, Robin Miller Ungar, Terry Zwigoff and others. 

We look forward to seeing you at Ebertfest 2023 (April 19-22)!

Ebertfest 2022 Retrospective from Shatterglass Studios on Vimeo.

