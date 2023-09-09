TIFF 2023: The Boy and the Heron, We Grown Now, Unicorns

If “The Wind Rises” was the final chapter of Miyazaki’s notable career, this is the epilogue, a masterful work that echoes themes that he’s played with his whole life while blending both his childlike wonder and a sense of approaching finality. It is somehow both a kid's fable and an old man’s goodbye at the same time, a recognition that the days of creation are soon to end but that generations have now been empowered by Studio Ghibli to express their own voices. It takes a bit longer than I’d like to get going, but that feels like a non-factor by the time it’s built to its emotional climax. This is another wonderful piece work from Miyazaki. It’s a gift.

Like so many Miyazaki films, the action of “The Boy and Heron” spins off childhood fear and trauma. Mahito loses his mother in a hospital fire, and then is forced to flee Tokyo during the war with his father and his new bride Natsuko. In the countryside, he finds an ancient building that houses many secrets, including passage to another world where Natsuko gets lost and Mahito has the chance to save his new mother, possibly his old mother, and maybe the entire world.

“The Boy and Heron” clearly plays with themes that Miyazaki has explored before with echoes of “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and more, but this is no mere greatest hits. It’s the work of an artist reflecting on a career. Without spoiling anything—and I’ll go into greater depth in a full review when it releases in December—this is a story of acceptance, redemption, and the power of creation. It’s a film that somehow recalls “Alice in Wonderland” and Miyazaki’s own life at the same time. It features a character who could be God or Miyazaki (or both) alongside fascist parakeets who hysterically like to sharpen knives, magical little creatures called Warawara who seem destined to be on Ghibli products for generations, and, of course, the heron of the title, who is a classic trickster, a creature who seems to torment Mahito but hides his own courage.

“The Boy and Heron” was inspired by Miyazaki’s favorite book as a child, How Do You Live?, which is the direct translation of the film’s title in Japan. He’s very explicitly drawing lines from what inspired him when he was young (along with some autobiographical details) to how he hopes he’s inspired people over the last forty years. It is about a place where life and death intertwine, where childhood and the end of life can be reflections of one another. There is so much to unpack thematically and narratively in “The Boy and the Heron,” but the last thing I’ll mention is that it’s simply gorgeous. When it traverses the Earthly plane almost exactly halfway through the film, it becomes one of Miyazaki’s most striking visions. It feels like a dream of one our greatest creators sprung to life.