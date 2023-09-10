TIFF 2023: Finestkind, Ezra, One Life

Brian Helgeland (“Legend,” the Tom Hardy one, not Cruise) leans heavily into the Paramount+ Original logo that opens his “Finestkind,” a film that feels directly aimed at fans of dad-centric shows like “Yellowstone” or “Mayor of Kingstown.” The literally-always-good Ben Foster delivers here with an intriguing, subtle performance, and he’s well-matched by the legendary Tommy Lee Jones, but the rest of the cast (with the exception of a supporting player who shows up late to nearly steal the movie) can’t find the same page. This is one of those frustrating dramas wherein it feels like different cast members are making different movies. Foster’s is a grounded character piece; everyone else is doing melodramatic. He’s so much more nuanced here than his castmates that it starts to feel like an unfair fight, like watching Tom Brady on a field with a bunch of rookies.

Foster plays a very Baaahston area fisherman named Tom, who works a trawler out of New Bedford. The film opens with his younger brother Charlie (Toby Wallace) asking to spend the summer with him on the ship, but the damn thing sinks the first time they go out, leaving the pair in a hole that they will basically try to dig out of for the rest the movie. With a squad of three other dudes who believe fishing is life, they agree to take out a ship owned by Tom’s basically estranged pop (Jones), who just happens to be dying of cancer. Guess what? That venture goes sideways too, but in a way that’s even more dangerous than a hull taking on water. Without spoiling much, Clayne Crawford makes a meal out of a snack of a part as a Boston tough guy that a Wahlberg would have played twenty years ago, and poor Jenna Ortega is woefully miscast as a love interest for Charlie.

About Charlie. He’s the lead of “Finestkind,” the guy who’s accused of basically being a blue-collar tourist before he gets back on track to be the attorney his dad wants him to be. The concept of placing two brothers of very different social and class strata in the same predicaments to see how they respond differently is a smart one, but the script for “Finestkind” never really leans into it, and poor Mr. Wallace is stuck with an inconsistent character that he doesn’t really know what to do with. Bluntly, Foster and Jones look like they existed in this world before the cameras went on—Wallace and Ortega look like they’re playing dress-up. It doesn’t help that the script gets weighed down with clichéd dialogue as it gets more melodramatic to such a degree that lines that were meant to be powerful were greeted by unintended laughter at the screening. Maybe it will work better at home.