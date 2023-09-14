TIFF 2023: Backspot, Nyad, Lee

“Backspot” plays a bit like “Bend It Like Beckham”—if that pioneering teenage sports film were allowed to also be the lesbian love story the filmmakers had originally intended it to be—mixed with Lauren Hadaway’s visceral rowing drama “The Novice.”

Directed by D.W. Waterson and written by Joanne Sarazen, the competitive cheerleader drama centers on teenager Riley (a ferocious Devery Jacobs), whose perfectionism leads to anxiety attacks and compulsive behavior. We meet her at a gym filled with glitter-lined signs that read "You Got This" and "Eat Sleep Cheer," where she attends cheer squad practice with her girlfriend Amanda (the irrepressibly charming Kudakwashe Rutendo). When coaches (a steely Evan Rachel Wood and Thomas Antony Olajide) for the more elite Thunderhawks team sit in on a practice to recruit new members and replace girls who have been injured, Riley's ambition goes into overdrive. When Riley, Amanda, and Rachel (Noa DiBerto, channeling the exquisite comic timing of a young Tara Reid) are chosen to join the team, the girls trade in their relaxed, joyful appreciation of the sport for a more decidedly brutal, competitive approach.

Waterson also edited the picture and presents the training sequences as intense montages filled with broken, bruised, and bloodied bodies. That these girls then perform their extremely athletic routines with bows in their hair and glitter eyeshadow remains an irony curiously left unexplored beyond how this “old school” gendered presentation and the girls’ omnipresent smiles are geared to make “it look easy.” The script also shoehorns one scene that mentions the sport's double beauty and body standards but leaves it at that, jettisoning its one slightly larger cast member.

Yet while some of its themes never quite gel—I loved seeing Shannyn Sossamon as Riley’s mom, but her fragile perfectionism, which is implied to stem from abuse from her husband, never ties successfully into how the sport abuses Riley’s body—the film's strengths are in how Waterson externalizes Riley's anxieties and joys. When she picks at her eyebrows, Waterson brings the camera into an uncomfortably extreme close-up. When she's enamored with Amanda, the camera swirls and floats around the two lovebirds. When Riley's anxiety rises, the soundtrack somehow becomes simultaneously muffled and a cacophonous rumble, overwhelming the entire frame. When she's performing, the camera is often mounted like a GoPro, flying off the ground with her. Waterson’s visual technique matches Jacobs' fierce performance perfectly, augmenting her choices rather than distracting from them. Jacobs and Waterson are in the same perfect lockstep as the film's cheer squad itself.