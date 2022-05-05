The Ebert Fellows on Ebertfest 2022

For me the two standout films were the 2015 drama “Krisha” and the 2021 melodrama “Nightmare Alley”—both pushing audiences into unfamiliar, even uncomfortable territory to allow them the catharsis of a harrowing, extraordinary experience.

Director Trey Edward Shults’ “Krisha” stars Krisha Fairchild, who attended Ebertfest and spoke in a post-screening discussion. The film feels like a punch in the gut, and that feeling was only heightened when shared by hundreds of people at the Virginia. It’s a slow burn that follows the title character as she tries to reconnect with her family during Thanksgiving.

Krisha has a complicated relationship with that family because of her addiction to alcohol. To say the atmosphere of the film is oppressive would be an understatement. The creepy music, the extremely realistic performances, the precise camerawork all work in unison to create tension. Many of the scenes would play completely differently without the horror-like score in the background. The acting, largely improvised between the cast members, many of whom are actual family, contrasts with the precise, deliberate movements of the camera. The acting makes us feel like this is real, but Shults’ camera doesn’t let us fall into that idea completely.

This gives the audience a very uneasy feeling, culminating in a nerve-wracking finale. When the credits rolled, the collective shock and awe of the audience could be felt, almost as if everyone simultaneously sighed after holding their breath.

My other favorite, “Nightmare Alley,” was directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro and was a great film to share with others at a film festival. The version shown at Ebertfest was in black and white, as del Toro wanted it to be released. After looking at the color version, I can definitively say I prefer the black and white. It gives the entire film a darker tone, making menacing scenes even more menacing. It also calls back to the film noir style that inspired it. Seeing a film emulating an old style so successfully gave the audience a full experience, where you and others share a love of old and new cinema at the same time.