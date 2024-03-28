The Ebert Fellows Go to True/False

“Flying Lessons” mixes director Nichols’ footage with older experimental films featuring Philly Abe. She and Nichols met as neighbors and as they grew closer during the filming of the documentary, her anxieties about death and legacy emerged on camera, often uncomfortably. Nichols’ questioning leads to some tense exchanges. Tough topics such as Philly Abe’s memories of artists and friends who died during the AIDS crisis prove hard for her to revisit.

At one point “Flying Lessons” shows Philly and a friend at a deceased artist’s exhibit. In between touching moments of the two friends bonding over their memories of the late artist, one of Nichols’ crew members asks them to both tell “one serious and one funny story” to which Philly replies, “Do I have to bitch-slap you?” revealing her clear distress at the intrusive request. Such moments are included throughout the film in what appears to be a conscious critique of documentary ethics. Are such prompts inherently manipulative? Does the inclusion of these moments make the film more ethical or just more transparently unethical?

When Philly is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she’s clearly frightened about what will happen to her body and what legacy she will leave behind. By the end of the film, the friendship between the filmmaker and subject provides the only real solace. Philly’s exuberant life lives on in “Flying Lessons,” and while human connection may not solve all our problems and conquer all our fears, it makes living through them a whole lot easier.

Daughters

STEPHANIE WAYDA



In stellar fashion, both on screen and behind the camera, the stories of women in deeply complex relationships proved both emotional and, at their best, revolutionary. Three of those stories: “Daughters,” directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae; “Girls State,” directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss; and director Rachel Elizabeth Seed’s “A Photographic Memory.” In different ways, these films explore intimate relationships within a family and within a society.



“Daughters” concentrates on four young girls and their incarcerated Washington D.C. area fathers, participating in a 12-week “date with Dad” program in prison. We watch as these girls, over the course of eight years, go through life's milestones and responding to the circumstances in their lives, for better or worse.

Directors Patton and Rae mix angelic, nostalgic images with harder, sharper-edged footage of the girls’ shared reality. The Daddy-Daughter Dance, shot on film, captures light blues and purples; elsewhere, the color goes deeper and darker. The cinematographer’s work blends with the directors’, seamlessly.