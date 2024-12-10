“The Brutalist” Leads Chicago Film Critics Association Nominees

Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” was the big film for the Chicago Film Critics Association this year, leading their nominations with 9 this year, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, and Original Screenplay. The film, which was also named the best of 2024 by the critics of this site, many of whom are in the CFCA, opens on December 20th. It was followed for the CFCA by Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance,” which performed very impressively, landing nominations for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Original Screenplay. Other major nominees this year include “Anora,” “Nickel Boys,” and “Wicked” with six each; “Dune: Part Two,” “Nosferatu,” and “Sing Sing” with five each; and “Challengers” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” with four each. The full list is below. The CFCA will announce winners tomorrow night.

BEST PICTURE

Anora

The Brutalist

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

The Substance

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Léa Seydoux, The Beast

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande-Butera, Wicked

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Beast by Bertrand Bonello, Guillaume Bréaud, & Benjamin Charbit

Conclave by Peter Straughan

Nickel Boys by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Nosferatu by Robert Eggers

Sing Sing by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora by Sean Baker

The Brutalist by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Challengers by Justin Kurtizkes

A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance by Coralie Fargeat

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Dahomey

Daughters

No Other Land

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Evil Does Not Exist

Red Rooms

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Challengers, Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

Nickel Boys, Jomo Fray

Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Dune: Part Two, Jacqueline West

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Jenny Beavan

Maria, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

BEST EDITING

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Dávid Jancsó

Challengers, Marco Costa

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Eliot Knapman & Margaret Sixel

Nickel Boys, Nicolas Monsour

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Challengers, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer

Nosferatu, Robin Carolan

Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Hundreds of Beavers

The Substance

Wicked

THE MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD

Mike Cheslik, Hundreds of Beavers

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Lily Collias, Good One

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Adam Pearson, A Different Man