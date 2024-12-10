“The Brutalist” Leads Chicago Film Critics Association Nominees

Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” was the big film for the Chicago Film Critics Association this year, leading their nominations with 9 this year, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, and Original Screenplay. The film, which was also named the best of 2024 by the critics of this site, many of whom are in the CFCA, opens on December 20th. It was followed for the CFCA by Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance,” which performed very impressively, landing nominations for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Original Screenplay. Other major nominees this year include “Anora,” “Nickel Boys,” and “Wicked” with six each; “Dune: Part Two,” “Nosferatu,” and “Sing Sing” with five each; and “Challengers” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” with four each. The full list is below. The CFCA will announce winners tomorrow night.
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
I Saw the TV Glow
Nickel Boys
The Substance
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Léa Seydoux, The Beast
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Adam Pearson, A Different Man
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande-Butera, Wicked
Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Beast by Bertrand Bonello, Guillaume Bréaud, & Benjamin Charbit
Conclave by Peter Straughan
Nickel Boys by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Nosferatu by Robert Eggers
Sing Sing by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora by Sean Baker
The Brutalist by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Challengers by Justin Kurtizkes
A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance by Coralie Fargeat
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Dahomey
Daughters
No Other Land
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Evil Does Not Exist
Red Rooms
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Challengers, Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser
Nickel Boys, Jomo Fray
Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Dune: Part Two, Jacqueline West
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Jenny Beavan
Maria, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Nosferatu, Linda Muir
Wicked, Paul Tazewell
BEST EDITING
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Dávid Jancsó
Challengers, Marco Costa
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Eliot Knapman & Margaret Sixel
Nickel Boys, Nicolas Monsour
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Challengers, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer
Nosferatu, Robin Carolan
Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Hundreds of Beavers
The Substance
Wicked
THE MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD
Mike Cheslik, Hundreds of Beavers
Vera Drew, The People’s Joker
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Lily Collias, Good One
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Adam Pearson, A Different Man