The 4th AAFCA TV Honors to Be Held on Saturday, August 20th

Other winners include HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for Best Writing, Salli Richardson (“The Gilded Age”) for Best TV Directing, Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan) for Best TV Acting, Female and Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”) for Best TV Acting Male.

HBO’s “Insecure” is being honored with the prestigious Impact Award. AAFCA will bestow special achievement honors to several industry leaders, including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, who will receive the Ashley Boone Award; Secret Hideout founder Alex Kurtzman, who will receive AAFCA’s Ally Award; and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award will go to the Warner Bros. Television Group. WBTVG Chairman Channing Dungey will accept the award on behalf of the studio.

“We are deeply honored and proud to celebrate the excellence from the creative community at this year’s AAFCA TV Honors” stated AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson. “The medium of television and streaming is ever-changing and we look forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate the incredible art that has made this year in entertainment so exciting.”

The 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors will be held at an invitation-only, in-person luncheon on August 20th at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. Here is the complete list of this year's winners...

BEST TV COMEDY - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA - "Ozark" (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW - "Bel-Air" (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY - "Black and Missing" (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL - "Women of the Movement" (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION - "Pachinko" (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR - Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE - "Swagger" (Apple TV+) & "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" (HBO)

BEST WRITING - "A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING - Salli Richardson, "The Gilded Age" (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) - Patina Miller, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) - Courtney B. Vance, "61st Street" (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD - "Insecure" (HBO)

For more information, visit the official site of AAFCA.