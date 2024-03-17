SXSW 2024: Omni Loop, Desert Road, Things Will Be Different

Bernardo Britto’s “Omni Loop” is a clever, moving riff on a “Groundhog Day”-esque piece of storytelling, one that comes at its concept from a deeply human and empathetic angle. So many of these films have been about people breaking out of a rut in order to learn how to live again, but “Omni Loop” is more about how we all should reconsider the repetitive nature of our lives and focus on what’s really important to us while we can. As someone who is approaching 50 and has watched his three children turn from babies into teenagers in the blink of an eye, Britto’s film really struck an emotional chord. It takes a bit too long to get going and ends a few too many times, but these are minor complaints for a really well-done piece of sci-fi storytelling, a movie that uses what seems like a familiar set-up in a new way.

Mary-Louise Parker gets her best part in years as Zoya Lowe, a woman who learns that she has a black hole growing inside her chest that will kill her—don't worry, just go with it and trust that it’s not as weird as it sounds. It’s mostly a stand-in for not just any terminal diagnosis but the parts inside our hearts and souls that we struggle so much to fill what really matters while we still can. It turns out that Zoya discovered a bottle of magic pills when she was young that can take her back briefly in time. She goes home from the hospital with her diagnosis, lives a week, her noses starts to bleed, and she takes a pill to do it all over again. Imagine not only having a week to live but a chance to re-do that week over and over again. What would you fix at the last minute?

“Omni Loop” is not as much of a drag as that sounds as it expands to something entirely different with the introduction of Paula (Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” fame), a young woman who Zoya works with to discover how the pills work so maybe she can fight the inevitable or at least pass along the knowledge to someone else. Edebiri and Parker turn out to be an inspired duo, ably assisted by great supporting turns from Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, and especially Hannah Pearl Utt as Zoya’s daughter. There’s something so tender in the way it’s her “Hi, Mom” that sparks each new cycle of Zoya’s last week. They’re two simple words, but they have so much warmth in them that they say so much. And they’re emblematic of a film that contains so many big ideas without losing sight of it’s the small interactions and relationships that really define us. Sometimes just two words from the right person.