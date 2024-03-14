SXSW 2024: Oddity, Azrael, Kryptic

That title belongs to the riveting “Oddity,” a movie that lives up to its title by blending Irish Folk Horror, elements of gothic horror—I was reminded of one of my favorites in that genre of all time in Jack Clayton’s “The Innocents”—and a bit of a Peter Strickland vibe. Damian McCarthy follows up “Caveat” with a more confident, powerful piece of work about betrayal, murder, ghosts, and a terrifying wooden mannequin. This one is gonna be a hit for genre fans and might even break out from that niche when IFC releases it later this year.

McCarthy opens with a phenomenal scene in which a woman named Dani (Carolyn Bracken) answers the door when she’s alone late at night in a home that she’s renovating for her and her husband Ted (Gwilym Lee). From the beginning, McCarthy is playing with noise and space as Dani walks the cold, empty halls of a home that may not be that empty. Ted works at a psychiatric hospital nearby, and a patient named Olin Boole (Tadhg Murphy) is the one knocking on the door. He’s jittery, and generally unsettling, but he insists that he’s not the danger. He saw someone else come through the door when she left it open. Dani needs protection. And there have been weird things happening. Let in the seemingly dangerous man outside to help against the unknown or risk it?

It’s no spoiler to say that Dani ends up murdered, and the cops pin it on Olin. A year later, Ted is already with a new girl named Yana (Caroline Menton) when Dani’s twin sister Darcy (also Bracken, excellent in the dual role) shows up at the door with a box that contains an enormous wood mannequin. Why? Darcy happens to be a psychic, and she has some plans to figure out exactly what happened that night her sister died. It’s gonna get weird.

“Oddity” is genuinely and consistently unsettling. Instead of relying on cheap jump scares, McCarthy goes for mood—a much harder thing to pull off, but he does exactly that. “Oddity” has a cold, unpredictable aesthetic that makes it equally riveting and tense. The economy of characters and storytelling allow McCarthy to deliver in terms of craft, turning viewers into residents in a remote Irish home in the middle of the night, a place where the skeletons in the closet might be literally deadly.