"Caveat" is a masterpiece of understatement for a title, and a witty opener to Damian Mc Carthy’s directorial debut, an impressive and often terrifying film, taking place almost solely in one location, with two people trapped in a moldy dimly-lit house. Crumbling paintings whisper in the night, and a toy rabbit with human-sized glass eyes acts as a canary in a coalmine, beating on a drum furiously, as a warning, a harbinger of approaching doom. Isaac stares wildly around the room any time the rabbit goes to town on his drum, but there's nothing there, just empty rooms, and doors left ajar.

When Barret said the house was "isolated," he failed to mention it was on an island in a lake, out in the middle of nowhere. Isaac can't swim. Barret brushes it off: "There's a boat, isn't there?" The house is a crumbling darkly-lit nightmare-scape. Damian Draven's production design is a huge contribution. The interior appears to be reverting to nature, the lake water, the vines, the surrounding trees, all pushing to reclaim it. You can practically smell the dank air in that house. The young woman is nowhere to be seen at first. There's one more "caveat," and it's worse than the first. Barret informs Isaac that during his stay he must wear a leather harness attached to a long chain; the key will be kept out of Isaac's reach. This will limit Isaac's movements in the house, thereby helping to calm Olga's rampaging paranoia.

A rational person would tell Moe to stick his job offer where the sun don't shine. But gentle Isaac is battered down by his circumstances, and after getting a glimpse of Olga (Leila Sykes), crouched on the floor covering her face, he agrees to wear the harness. Isaac's "choices"—i.e. agreeing to take the job in the first place, disobeying the orders Barret gave him, choosing to go into the dark basement to see what might be down there, the whole nine yards—strain credulity, but Mc Carthy knows what he is going after. "Realism" and "understandable" choices are not what interest him. What interests him is the atmosphere in that terrible house. He prioritizes mood and setting, and he puts the jagged emotional states of his two main characters front and center. All else fades away.