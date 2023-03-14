SXSW 2023: If You Were the Last, Upon Entry, Scrambled

Directed by Kristian Mercado and written by Angela Bourassa, the world of “If You Were the Last” owes a lot to the handmade comedies of Michel Gondry, with its own creative way of creating space travel without a giant budget: it uses cardboard for these shuttle, construction paper and string for the controls, and simple graphics for their monitors (like a smiley face, or a frown). When “If You Were the Last” begins, it’s a welcome and clever way for a mostly two-hander indie to visualize space travel. We don’t need such frills to get it, and it helps signal the tone too.

Unfortunately, the movie takes this as an invitation to be too quirky for its own good, which takes away from the more curious, mature predicaments. At least Mackie and Chao are plenty amusing and spunky. They dance together, they watch “Alien” (the movies are available on little cassette tapes), they confess their feelings about each other to a skeleton that is revealed to be their third shipmate. Their chemistry is more impressive than anything else here, depicting a long-term closeness that somehow didn't bring in sex hundreds of days ago. But it’s all so light—Mackie especially plays at a register that suggests a teenager, despite being an adult and married.

Their dialogue, both the characters' individual lines and the general way they broach such subjects, is counterintuitive to the movie's “Will they or won’t they?” curiosity. There isn’t much tension created from it but hard-worn whimsy, as with a scene after when the two decide they can cuddle. Mackie’s character Adam then says something like, “[We need to talk] about how you squished your boobies against me!” A similar cringe factor comes later when they talk about other pleasure loopholes that may not violate their marriages.