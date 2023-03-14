SXSW 2023: Brooklyn 45, Late Night with the Devil

First, I feel a disclaimer is in order. I know Ted Geoghegan and consider him a friend. He wrote a phenomenal piece for this site last year that you really should read so he's also a contributor to this company. And so it’s impossible to disconnect personal feelings from a critical appreciation of his work. He spoke to me before the premiere about how much of his heart he put into this movie, and those of us who know what he’s been through can see that in a way that’s different from the average moviegoer (although I would argue that anyone can sense the passion in Geoghegan’s filmmaking even if they don’t know the details). So my appraisal of “Brooklyn 45” is impossible to completely divorce from how I feel about its filmmaker, a man as equally kind as he is talented.

Having said that, there are things about “Brooklyn 45” that feel intrinsically true, regardless of how I know its writer/director. This is a film that may be set almost eight decades ago, but it’s very clearly a post-pandemic film in my eyes. It features a cast of characters coming together after the traumatic experiences of World War II, but they speak of division, hatred, and distrust of their fellow man in a manner that truly feels like it’s meant to reflect where we are in 2023 too. How do we move on from events that reshape our landscape, both personally and internationally? What morals do we carry through from one major phase to the next? And how do our beliefs about what happens after we die impact our behavior?

That last one is a key question for Lt. Col. Clive Hockstatter (the phenomenal Larry Fessenden, who gets one of the best scenes of his career in an emotional monologue early in this one). “Hock” has brought some friends together on a cold December night late in 1945, long enough after the end of the war to be expected to go back to normal life but not long enough to have left its demons behind. Hock is already two bottles of booze in when his friends arrive, in part because he’s an alcoholic but in part because he needs the liquid courage for what he has planned. He wants to conduct a séance to talk to his recently deceased wife, who died by suicide when no one would believe her that the German neighbor down the street was really a Nazi spy. Hock gathers a legendary interrogator named Marla (the excellent Anne Ramsay), her milquetoast partner Bob (Ron E. Rains), a controversial vet named Archie (Jeremy Holm), and Hock's best friend Major Paul DiFranco (Ezra Buzzington). The séance appears to unlock a door to the other side, but “Brooklyn 45” is really more about the demons that people in that room brought in with them than the spirit who is being drawn to them.