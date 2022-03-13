SXSW 2022: Sissy, Deadstream, The Cellar

And the truth is that most people will watch these three films as I did: on my couch. That’s certainly the case with the best of the trio, Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ “Sissy,” as it was just picked up by horror streaming giant Shudder. A clever twist on the morality tales about the dangers of bullying, “Sissy” has a twisted sense of grisly humor, unleashing some impressively brutal practical effects as its protagonist becomes truly triggered.

That’s Cecilia (Aisha Dee), a young woman who has become a powerful social media influencer with hundreds of followers. There are echoes of one of the best installments of Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series “New Year, New You” in how that film unpacked the fine line between self-help and bullying. After all, most self-help gurus have to start with convincing you that you are so flawed that you need them to fix your broken identities. But Cecilia seems to truly believe that she’s serving the greater good in her encouraging videos, even if she walks a fine line of dispensing advice that she’s not really qualified to give.

Everything changes for Cecilia when she runs into Emma (Hannah Barlow), who used to be her BFF way back when. That was before Emma met Alex, who put a divide between the forever friends in a way that would end in violence. Over a decade later, Emma invites Cecilia to a bachelorette weekend, reigniting the conflict between her the girl who was mockingly called Sissy and Alex (Emily De Margheriti) in a way that can only end in tragedy.

Barlow and Senes thread the needle in terms of viewer compassion in “Sissy” in a way that’s fascinating. From the beginning, one can tell this is more than a simple story of vengeance against a childhood bully. Cecilia is a bit unhinged herself. So who are we supposed to root for when Cecilia and Alex's rivalry gets bloody and the bodies start falling? Maybe nobody? Is the point of “Sissy” that our image-crazy world hides dark, violent urges? I’m not sure that it all comes together, and sometimes wish that the film explored some of its ideas more seriously, but this is an effective little horror flick with some of the more gasp-inducing, gruesome deaths in a while. I wish I had seen a few of them with the crowd at Austin.

A similar crowd-fueled energy probably pushed along the action of Vanessa and Joseph Winter’s “Deadstream” when it premiered on opening night. A sort of “Evil Dead” for the YouTube generation, this comedy/horror hybrid has some impressively constructed sequences even if the whole thing starts to wear out its welcome about halfway through. My general problem with things like this and “DASHCAM” (a similarly constructed film from last year’s TIFF) is that the locked POV can often feel like being chained to an idiot. Still, I enjoyed the ride here more than a lot of screenlife films and admired the commitment of its co-director and star.