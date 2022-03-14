SXSW 2022 Interview: Director Linda Goldstein Knowlton on Split at the Root

Sometimes that's the right word.

There are these horrible things in the news cycle all the time, and then they leave the news cycle, but those people are still living their lives. We owe them something.

I love early in the film when Rosy says she was touched by the fact that some people still have kind hearts. How did you infuse this radical kindness into the story you told in this documentary?

Using their example to lead, and the examples of the women of IFT. People are angry, of course. People are in pain, of course. People are hurt. It’s not to dismiss these very real experiences. However, for us to truly make change and meet people where they are, we have to have radical kindness. We can't feel like shutting down. We have to reach people where they are and with the kindness that everyone needs and deserves. It can be on all these different levels. It's a little kindness. It's a big kindness. It's that one piece of effort that you make, or Julie makes, or Francisco makes or Rosy makes, right? It can be life changing when all of those pieces build up. I feel like to truly make change, it won’t come from a hardened heart. Right? There can be reactionary efforts, but I don't think that that actually makes real change. I think it's just a big reaction. And that doesn't necessarily help people heal and move on and grow.

The film is full of a lot of facts and a lot of emotions swirling. How do you hope people feel when the film is over?

I hope that combination of those feelings and facts will show people that they don't need to shut down and instead of being like, wow, this is overwhelming I can't do anything, they are inspired. This whole movie is about women who have said, no we're not doing things like that, we are going to make a difference for people. Whether it's Yeni coming out with that list of names and helping 10 women and their families. Or Rosy and Jordy meeting with other kids and other families who have been making this transition to living in New York. Or whether it's the IFT, the core people or the volunteers that, you know, sign up to to help a family figure out how to get into school. Just figure out simple things like what's their school district? How do they get into school? These basic things that we might take for granted, but for people who have just come here, and especially after being traumatized, it must feel like being dropped on Mars. How do you figure out how to navigate all these things?

I hope people come away knowing that there are any number of small pieces of action, that they can take small steps, big steps, everything depending on what you can do that week, depending on what you can do that day. It's all important and in the end to not back away from doing anything just because it's so overwhelming. Everybody can do one thing. That's what I hope audiences come away with from this film. Let's just focus on that part. We’re never going to change our immigration policy If we don't get really, really, really damn loud. We can help individual people and we can get loud with our representatives and demand change.