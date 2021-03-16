SXSW 2021: 12 Films We Can't Wait to See

Like the expansive festival that surrounds it—which includes music, conferences, video games, VR, and much more—the film section of SXSW honors a bit of everything. It caters to storytellers across genres and voices, building out from what is fresh and who is telling it. The movies below, highlighted using the synopses provided by SXSW, are just a sampling of what we’ll be seeing and reviewing. During the festival’s run, be sure to check out dispatches by myself, Abby Olcese, and Kristy Puchko.

"Alien On Stage" (United Kingdom)

Directors/Producers: Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey

Category: Documentary Spotlight

British bus driver’s amateur stage show of Ridley Scott’s "Alien," accidentally makes it to a famous London theatre! With awkward acting and special effects requiring more luck than judgement, will their homemade homage be alright on the night? (International Premiere)

"Delia Derbyshire – the Myths and the Legendary Tapes" (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Catz, Producer: Andy Starke

Category: Visions

A portrait of the character and legacy of electronic sound pioneer Delia Derbyshire, who realized the Doctor Who theme tune in 1963 and explores the idea that this extraordinary composer lived outside of time and space as other people experience it. Featuring Caroline Catz, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Julian Rhind-tutt, Tom Meeten, Richard Glover, Saskia Reeves, Michael Higgs. (International Premiere)

"The End Of Us"

Directors/Screenwriters: Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Producers: Claudia Restrepo, Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Lovell Holder

Category: Narrative Feature Competition

After a savage breakup, two exes must continue living together when California issues its stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Now they’ll try to move on without moving out. Cast List: Ben Coleman, Ali Vingiano, Derrick DeBlasis, Gadiel Del Orbe, Kate Peterman, Colin Weatherby, Caroline Kwan, Will Neff, Jesse Benjamin, Claudia Restrepo (World Premiere)