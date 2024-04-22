San Francisco Silent Film Festival Highlights Unearthed Treasures of Film History

The film was followed up by Yasujiro Ozu’s charmer “I Was Born, But ...,” a film I have seen on the big screen three times now but will never balk at the chance to see again. Tatsuo Saitō and Tomio Aoki co-star as a pair of brothers whose father has moved the family out to the suburbs. The two find it a rocky path adjusting to their new life, getting into several kerfuffles with the local boys and slowly realizing their dad may not actually be the “big shot” they thought he was. The film was loosely remade by Ozu many years later as “Good Morning,” with both films featuring Ozu’s trademark mixture of humor tinged with melancholy.

Another selection I had seen as part of Pordenone online but whose qualities were brought to even more startling life by the magic of the big screen was Karl Grune’s “The Street,” a film that had such an impact on Weimar Era Germany that it spawned a whole genre of “street” films known as Strassenfilm, and whose lasting impact can trace itself all the way to emigres who came to Hollywood and made what we now call Film Noir. Grune believed that cinema should be an art made purely of movement, so there are few inter-titles in the film, just pure visual storytelling. Although the whole film was made on a soundstage, the film effectively evokes the grime and the glittering allure of city nightlife, as we follow an everyman (Eugen Klöpfer) down a path towards temptation that may turn lethal.

Just when you think the festival is going a little too dark, Buster Keaton comes to save the day. The house was packed for a twofer of “One Week” and “Sherlock, Jr.,” two films I have seen on the big screen many times, and likely will see many times more. Few stars can rival the legacy of the Great Stone Face and his ability to elicit thunderous laughter without fail time and again. Artistic Director Anita Monga read from James Agee’s 1949 Life Magazine essay “Comedy’s Greatest Era” in her introduction. My favorite bit of the excerpt reads, “With the humor, the craftsmanship and the action there was often, besides, a fine, still and sometimes dreamlike beauty.” I can’t think of a better way to describe the something like “Sherlock, Jr.,” in which Keaton plays a projectionist studying to be a detective who dreams himself into a mystery film. I know that there has been much written about the special effects of how Keaton literally walks into the screen, but I prefer to just think of it as the purest of cinematic magic.